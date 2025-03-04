Tragic Mishap: Station Master's Fatal Descent into Greater Noida Drain

Bharat Singh, a 31-year-old station master from Mandawali, Delhi, tragically died after his car plunged into a 30-foot-deep drain in Greater Noida's Sector P4, as confirmed by local police. The accident occurred on Saturday as Singh was en route to a wedding, leaving questions about navigation errors and road safety unanswered.

Despite local speculation about Singh being misled by his navigation device, police stated that his mobile phone was not recovered, leaving the claim unsubstantiated. Authorities were alerted to the incident around 3:30 pm, with Beta 2 police's Vijay Kumar confirming the absence of Singh's mobile hindering further investigation into navigation errors.

The accident happened near Rani Rampur, where the road's lack of warning signs may have caused the car to lose control and fall into the uncovered drain. Eyewitness accounts describe the car as speeding before overturning in the water. Attempts by locals and delivery personnel to save Singh were futile, underlining the perilous combination of inadequate signage and reliance on digital navigation.

