Twin Quakes Rattle Manipur and Northeast India

Two significant tremors shook Manipur on Wednesday, with the initial quake registering a magnitude of 5.7, according to regional seismologists. The seismic activity was felt across the Northeast, including Assam and Meghalaya. Officials noted that the first quake's epicenter was located 44 km east of Yairipok, Imphal East district.

A subsequent earthquake, measuring 4.1 in magnitude, struck Kamjong district later in the day. Reports of structural damage emerged from several locations in Manipur, with visible cracks spotted in a school building in Wangjing Lamding, which serves as a relief camp for those affected by ethnic strife.

Currently, officials in Imphal are working to verify the extent of the damage, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the broader region. Meanwhile, residents continue to monitor the situation closely as seismic activity remains a concern.

