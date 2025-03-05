Left Menu

Elephants Attack: Veterinarian Injured in Dramatic Rescue Attempt

A veterinarian named Subhasis Mahapatra was critically injured by wild elephants during a rescue operation at Odisha's Kuldiha Reserve Forest. While treating an ailing elephant stuck in mud, a herd attacked, causing serious injury. The doctor was hospitalized, with his condition remaining critical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:22 IST
Elephants Attack: Veterinarian Injured in Dramatic Rescue Attempt
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident, a veterinarian from Nilagiri Veterinary Hospital, identified as Subhasis Mahapatra, was grievously injured by a herd of wild elephants during a rescue mission in Odisha's Kuldiha Reserve Forest.

The team had initially ventured into the forest to aid a female elephant that had fallen into mud near Risia Lake. While providing necessary medical attention, they were unexpectedly confronted by a group of wild jumbos.

While attempting to flee, Mahapatra fell and sustained severe injuries from the elephants. Rescued by forest officials and rushed to Balasore District Headquarter Hospital, his condition was reported critical, prompting a transfer to SCB Medical College in Cuttack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025