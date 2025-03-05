Elephants Attack: Veterinarian Injured in Dramatic Rescue Attempt
A veterinarian named Subhasis Mahapatra was critically injured by wild elephants during a rescue operation at Odisha's Kuldiha Reserve Forest. While treating an ailing elephant stuck in mud, a herd attacked, causing serious injury. The doctor was hospitalized, with his condition remaining critical.
In a harrowing incident, a veterinarian from Nilagiri Veterinary Hospital, identified as Subhasis Mahapatra, was grievously injured by a herd of wild elephants during a rescue mission in Odisha's Kuldiha Reserve Forest.
The team had initially ventured into the forest to aid a female elephant that had fallen into mud near Risia Lake. While providing necessary medical attention, they were unexpectedly confronted by a group of wild jumbos.
While attempting to flee, Mahapatra fell and sustained severe injuries from the elephants. Rescued by forest officials and rushed to Balasore District Headquarter Hospital, his condition was reported critical, prompting a transfer to SCB Medical College in Cuttack.
