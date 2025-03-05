Left Menu

VVMC Bows to Public Pressure, Cancels Land Shift for Dumping Ground in Palghar

The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has backed down from shifting the land reservation for a planned dumping ground and sewerage treatment plant from Achole to Gas village in Palghar district after facing public opposition and intervention from local legislators.

The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has reversed its decision to relocate the reservation for a dumping ground and sewerage treatment plant from Achole to Gas village in Palghar district, Maharashtra.

This development comes after major public objection, including opposition from Vasai MLA Sneha Dube-Pandit and Nallasopara legislator Rajan Naik. In a move aligned with the 2007 Development Plan, VVMC had initially targetted land for these facilities in Achole, demolishing 41 unauthorized buildings. However, the proposed relocation to Gas village was met with over 2,500 objections.

Sneha Dube-Pandit expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his intervention, which played a crucial role in halting the relocation plan, as announced in a VVMC notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

