Restructuring Bengaluru: A New Era in Urban Governance

The joint select committee of the Karnataka legislature has proposed a significant restructuring of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by dividing it into up to seven city corporations. This recommendation, part of the 'Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024', aims to decentralize governance for better transparency and efficiency.

The report, tabled by Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad on Wednesday, outlines provisions for a Greater Bengaluru Authority for coordination, a term of 30 months for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, and requirements for city corporation sizes and revenue. This move comes as Bengaluru's population has doubled to 1.50 crore since BBMP's establishment in 2008, highlighting the need for governance overhaul.

Proposed changes aim to address issues like power centralization and corruption while fostering coordination among various agencies. Each corporation will be independently governed with specific administrative frameworks, promoting efficient urban development. The government of Karnataka is urged to establish the Greater Bengaluru Authority within 120 days post-Act commencement.

