Left Menu

Karnataka Legislature to Address MGNREGA Repeal in Joint Session

The Karnataka cabinet has scheduled a joint session of the state legislature from January 22 to 31 to discuss the repeal of MGNREGA by the Centre. Initially planned as a special session, constitutional requirements necessitated a format change, as explained by Law Minister H K Patil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:31 IST
Karnataka Legislature to Address MGNREGA Repeal in Joint Session
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka cabinet has decided to convene a joint session of the state legislature from January 22 to 31. The focus will be on addressing the central government's repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), replaced by the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin).

Initially, the Congress government planned a two-day special session, but State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil cited constitutional requirements for switching to a joint session format. He highlighted the importance of following Article 176, which mandates the Governor's address on the first day of the first session each year.

Patil emphasized the need to create awareness and apply pressure on the Centre to restore MGNREGA, stressing that the state government would not remain passive if its people's rights are compromised. The joint session aims to facilitate this discussion while fulfilling constitutional obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Infineon and NIELIT Forge Path for India's Semiconductor Future

Infineon and NIELIT Forge Path for India's Semiconductor Future

 India
2
France Halts British Far-Right Activists Over Migrant Threat

France Halts British Far-Right Activists Over Migrant Threat

 France
3
Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Life of Motorcyclist

Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Life of Motorcyclist

 India
4
Kazakhstan Seeks European and US Assistance After Drone Attacks

Kazakhstan Seeks European and US Assistance After Drone Attacks

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online STEM initiatives can counter gender gaps in science education

Why students reject powerful AI tools even when they improve learning

AI-driven rainfall forecasting shows major gains in predicting flood-triggering storms

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026