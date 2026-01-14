Karnataka Legislature to Address MGNREGA Repeal in Joint Session

The Karnataka cabinet has decided to convene a joint session of the state legislature from January 22 to 31. The focus will be on addressing the central government's repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), replaced by the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin).

Initially, the Congress government planned a two-day special session, but State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil cited constitutional requirements for switching to a joint session format. He highlighted the importance of following Article 176, which mandates the Governor's address on the first day of the first session each year.

Patil emphasized the need to create awareness and apply pressure on the Centre to restore MGNREGA, stressing that the state government would not remain passive if its people's rights are compromised. The joint session aims to facilitate this discussion while fulfilling constitutional obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)