Karnataka Legislature's Joint Session Sparks Controversy Over MGNREGA Repeal

The Karnataka cabinet has announced a joint session of the state legislature from January 22 to 31 to discuss the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), replaced by the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin).

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil highlighted the need for a joint session instead of a special session due to constitutional mandates, specifically Article 176 requiring the Governor's address at the year's first session.

Opposition leader R Ashoka criticized the move, calling the session a waste of resources and questioning its purpose, as it aims to pressure the Centre to restore MGNREGA.