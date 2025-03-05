Tragic Encounter: Farmer Loses Life in Elephant Stampede

A farmer named Megnath Munda, aged 30, tragically died after being trampled by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Koihara village in the Rajrappa police station area. The elephants appeared after Munda entered the forest, resulting in his untimely death.

Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer Nitish Kumar confirmed the herd of six pachyderms was observed post-incident. Local authorities and forest officials are vigilantly tracking the elephants.

(With inputs from agencies.)