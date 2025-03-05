Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Farmer Loses Life in Elephant Stampede

Megnath Munda, a 30-year-old farmer from Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, was tragically killed by a herd of elephants near Koihara village. The herd, consisting of six elephants, was spotted in the forest area following the incident. Authorities are closely monitoring the elephants' movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:48 IST
Tragic Encounter: Farmer Loses Life in Elephant Stampede
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer named Megnath Munda, aged 30, tragically died after being trampled by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Koihara village in the Rajrappa police station area. The elephants appeared after Munda entered the forest, resulting in his untimely death.

Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer Nitish Kumar confirmed the herd of six pachyderms was observed post-incident. Local authorities and forest officials are vigilantly tracking the elephants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025