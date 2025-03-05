Uttarakhand: Man from Bihar dies in landslide; Hemkund Sahib bridge damaged cutting off villages

A man from Bihar was killed and a motor bridge connecting Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers was damaged on Wednesday in a landside in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, officials said.

Joginder Sharma, 34, who was passing by on a motorcycle, died after being hit by the landslide that occurred at 10 am on the banks of the Alaknanda river damaging the bridge, they said. Sharma was a resident of West Champaran district in Bihar. The damage to the bridge disrupted motor connectivity to at least two villages, including Pulna. The bridge was built on the Badrinath national highway for the four-kilometre road leading from Govindghat to Pulna village, beyond which one has to walk to reach the Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers National Park, the officials said.

The damage to the bridge has also stranded dozens of vehicles on the other side of the Alaknanda river.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said the Public Works Department has started the construction of a temporary bridge for the movement of villagers.

The priority is to provide essential commodities and other facilities to the people living in the villages that have been cut off, including Pulna and Bhyundar, he said.

The doors of the Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara are scheduled to open on May 25.

