Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Man from Bihar dies in landslide; Hemkund Sahib bridge damaged cutting off villages

A man from Bihar was killed and a motor bridge connecting Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers was damaged on Wednesday in a landside in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, officials said.Joginder Sharma, 34, who was passing by on a motorcycle, died after being hit by the landslide that occurred at 10 am on the banks of the Alaknanda river damaging the bridge, they said.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 05-03-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 23:41 IST
Uttarakhand: Man from Bihar dies in landslide; Hemkund Sahib bridge damaged cutting off villages
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Bihar was killed and a motor bridge connecting Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers was damaged on Wednesday in a landside in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, officials said.

Joginder Sharma, 34, who was passing by on a motorcycle, died after being hit by the landslide that occurred at 10 am on the banks of the Alaknanda river damaging the bridge, they said. Sharma was a resident of West Champaran district in Bihar. The damage to the bridge disrupted motor connectivity to at least two villages, including Pulna. The bridge was built on the Badrinath national highway for the four-kilometre road leading from Govindghat to Pulna village, beyond which one has to walk to reach the Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers National Park, the officials said.

The damage to the bridge has also stranded dozens of vehicles on the other side of the Alaknanda river.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said the Public Works Department has started the construction of a temporary bridge for the movement of villagers.

The priority is to provide essential commodities and other facilities to the people living in the villages that have been cut off, including Pulna and Bhyundar, he said.

The doors of the Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara are scheduled to open on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025