Tiger found dead in Nilgiris district in TN

A ten-year-old tiger was found dead in the Nelakottai range in Gudalur forest division in Nilgiris district, due to suspected infighting, a forest department official said on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination of the dead tiger by a team of veterinarians revealed that the big cat had injuries on the body indicating a fight and a fracture in the head.

''It is suspected that the tiger may have died in a fight with another big cat. Samples have been collected for forensic examination. Further investigation is on,'' the official said.

