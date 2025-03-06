Left Menu

Tiger found dead in Nilgiris district in TN

A ten-year-old tiger was found dead in the Nelakottai range in Gudalur forest division in Nilgiris district, due to suspected infighting, a forest department official said on Thursday.A post-mortem examination of the dead tiger by a team of veterinarians revealed that the big cat had injuries on the body indicating a fight and a fracture in the head.It is suspected that the tiger may have died in a fight with another big cat.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:23 IST
A ten-year-old tiger was found dead in the Nelakottai range in Gudalur forest division in Nilgiris district, due to suspected infighting, a forest department official said on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination of the dead tiger by a team of veterinarians revealed that the big cat had injuries on the body indicating a fight and a fracture in the head.

''It is suspected that the tiger may have died in a fight with another big cat. Samples have been collected for forensic examination. Further investigation is on,'' the official said.

