Faculty of Planning at CEPT University Invites Applications to UG and PG Programs 2025

The Faculty of Planning (FP) at CEPT University invites applications to its UG and PG programs for 2025. Established in 1972 as the School of Planning, the Faculty of Planning at CEPT University is a pioneer in Planning education in India. FP offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the multidisciplinary fields of Urban Planning, Urban Design, Urban Housing, Urban Infrastructure, and Urban Transport Systems. CEPT University ranks 6th in NIRF Rankings and has recently been recognized by the Government of India as a Center of Excellence for Urban Planning and Design in the country.

India faces an unprecedented wave of urbanization, with the urban population projected to exceed 50% by 2050. This rapid growth presents significant challenges, including the need to provide adequate housing, infrastructure, and essential services for millions of new urban dwellers while ensuring environmental sustainability. The Faculty of Planning at CEPT University plays a crucial role in educating and inspiring the next generation of urban professionals to address these challenges and create sustainable, equitable, and resilient cities.

Courses and Admission Details Five-Year Full-Time Bachelor's in Urban Design (BUD): The BUD program focuses on the design of urban spaces such as streets and intersections, parks, gardens, playgrounds, waterfront areas, built forms, block layouts, and urban details. Through courses, and workshops, students gain an understanding of three key aspects of the city: technology, social structures, and history, while studio exercises help provide hands-on experience of working on the design of urban spaces.

On completion of the program, graduates can explore careers as designers of public spaces and regulators of the private realm by analyzing complex urban systems at multiple scales.

Two-Year Full-Time Master's in Urban Planning (MUP): The MUP programme focuses on the planning and development of urban areas, preparing students to address the challenges of rapid urbanization. Integration of built form, land use, transport, infrastructure, economic and sustainability aspects form a crucial part of the studio-based learning for MUP. This programme enables students to develop a multi-layered understanding of urban planning and apply critical thinking to provide innovative integrated solutions at various scales.

The program opens career opportunities for students in national and global consulting firms, government organizations, and various research institutes and NGOs, to address the various urbanisation challenges at regional, city, zonal and local scales.

Two-Year Full-Time Master's in Urban Housing (MUH): The MUH program focuses on providing applied knowledge and skills to develop professionals in the urban real estate and housing sector, who can undertake market analysis; formulate development strategies, policies, and projects; and prepare statutory and program-based plans by aligning building regulations, finance, design and technology aspects.

On completion of this program, students can explore career opportunities across government and private players in real estate and housing development to undertake an array of projects ranging from local projects to city to regional level in Indian and global contexts. Two-Year Full Time Master's in Urban Infrastructure (MUI) : The MUI programme provides professional training for students to comprehensively assess growing urban infrastructure needs, formulate strategies and ensure efficient service delivery projects for various urban development programmes. Within MUI, an optional major in WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), is supported by IHE Delft and is part of the Global Sanitation Graduate School.

This programme enables students to explore career opportunities as infrastructure specialists who can analyze blue-green urban infrastructure, its systems, and its multiple scales.

Two-Year Full Time Master's in Urban Transport Systems (MUTS): MUTS programme provides a holistic knowledge on planning, technology, design, operations and management of urban transport. The program combines theoretical analysis with practical application to help students understand how to deal with transport problems in the real world.

This programme enables students to explore career opportunities as transport professionals with transport policy research firms, national and global transport consulting organisations, as well as government agencies to develop solutions that can help shape the future of transport in cities.

Two-Year Full Time Master's in Urban Design (MUD): The MUD programme provides comprehensive knowledge on the practice of shaping the physical form of urban areas and the design of public places. Design studios, which are central to the program, are structured around real-life projects cutting across various scales, including the design of new neighbourhoods, urban regeneration, and design of public places.

With the growing interest in improving the quality of the cities, graduates can pursue careers as urban designers, improving the everyday life of urban dwellers through better design of the physical environment.

Prof Shalini Sinha, Dean, Faculty of Technology, CEPT University, says, ''As India rapidly urbanizes, the need for skilled urban planners and designers is paramount. The Faculty of Planning at CEPT University is at the forefront of addressing the challenges that our fast-growing cities present by equipping students with the required knowledge and skills to make development more inclusive and sustainable. Our programs in planning and urban design are designed with industry-focused curriculums, equipping graduates with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in a fast-evolving professional world. Our teaching approach centers on problem-solving, helping students grasp and tackle real-world challenges and complexities through practical studio exercises.'' Details on Admissions and Scholarships For Admission Details, click: Admissions at FP | For scholarships, click: Scholarships About CEPT University CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to support the national, state and city governments and large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635609/Courses_Offered_Faculty_CEPT_University.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323005/CEPT_University_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)