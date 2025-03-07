DRA Inara: Redefining Luxury Living with Chennai's First Exclusive Villa Community

DRA Inara has set a new benchmark in luxury living with the launch of Chennai's first independent villa community offering exclusive land ownership. Located strategically in Navalur, this project comprises 118 high-end 3, 4, and 5 BHK villas.

Spanning across six acres, the lavish community boasts over 50 amenities, including a modern clubhouse, gym, pool, and reflexology walkway. Priced starting at Rs. 1.70 crores, Inara presents a lifestyle investment.

Under the stewardship of Managing Director Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, DRA continues to innovate in real estate, underscoring its legacy of trust and quality. The project ensures seamless connectivity in Chennai's IT corridor, attracting modern urban dwellers.

(With inputs from agencies.)