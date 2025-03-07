Left Menu

DRA Inara: Redefining Luxury Living with Chennai's First Exclusive Villa Community

DRA Inara, an exclusive residential villa community, launched in Navalur, Chennai, offering 118 luxury 3, 4, and 5 BHK villas. With an investment of Rs. 100 crores, it features 50+ amenities, promising a blend of luxury and modern urban living. The project signifies a landmark in Chennai's real estate landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:14 IST
DRA Inara: Redefining Luxury Living with Chennai's First Exclusive Villa Community
  • Country:
  • India

DRA Inara has set a new benchmark in luxury living with the launch of Chennai's first independent villa community offering exclusive land ownership. Located strategically in Navalur, this project comprises 118 high-end 3, 4, and 5 BHK villas.

Spanning across six acres, the lavish community boasts over 50 amenities, including a modern clubhouse, gym, pool, and reflexology walkway. Priced starting at Rs. 1.70 crores, Inara presents a lifestyle investment.

Under the stewardship of Managing Director Mr. Ranjeeth Rathod, DRA continues to innovate in real estate, underscoring its legacy of trust and quality. The project ensures seamless connectivity in Chennai's IT corridor, attracting modern urban dwellers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025