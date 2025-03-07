Left Menu

Chaos and Injury: The Reckless Capture Attempt of a Leopardess

In Pune's Maval tehsil, six people were injured during an ill-advised attempt to capture a sub-adult leopardess. Panic ensued as the big cat climbed a tree at a camping site, prompting locals to intervene unsafely. Despite forest officials' warnings, chaos and injuries occurred, leading to legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:53 IST
In a chaotic scene near Pavana Lake in Pune district's Maval tehsil on Friday morning, six individuals were injured in their unsafe efforts to capture a sub-adult leopardess, according to a forest official.

The leopardess, which had taken refuge in a tree at a camping site, created panic among locals who attempted to capture it rather than waiting for the animal to leave on its own. The scene was further agitated by barking dogs, causing the leopardess to act aggressively, injuring several people as it descended, said Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests.

Despite forest officials urging calm, locals resorted to using ropes and nets, violating the Wildlife Protection Act. An official offense has been registered after the animal was safely rescued and transported to a rescue center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

