Sustaining the Ocean Economy: A Call for Action to Protect Marine Resources

The ocean is the lifeblood of our planet, covering 71% of the Earth's surface and supporting human well-being through food, jobs, and energy. The ocean economy is booming, with the trade of ocean goods and services reaching $2.2 trillion in 2023. Since 1995, the world’s ocean economies have grown by 250%, significantly outpacing the global economy’s 190% growth. By 2030, the ocean economy is projected to be worth $3 trillion and provide employment for 40 million people. However, climate change, overfishing, and pollution pose critical threats to marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of 600 million people worldwide.

The 5th UN Ocean Forum: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

The recently concluded 5th UN Ocean Forum emphasized the urgent need for coordinated efforts to safeguard marine resources. Policymakers, maritime industries, and meteorological institutions gathered from March 3-5 to discuss aligning trade and economic policies with ocean sustainability. The forum underscored the essential role of reliable meteorological services in enabling safe navigation, optimizing shipping routes, reducing fuel consumption, and minimizing environmental impact.

“Strengthening ocean observations, advancing meteorological services, and prioritizing decarbonization will ensure a safer, more sustainable, and prosperous future for all,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

Ocean Observations: The Backbone of Marine Economy and Safety

The Global Ocean Observing System plays a pivotal role in monitoring ocean conditions, weather forecasting, and climate prediction. This network includes thousands of observing platforms, such as the Argo program, which deploys nearly 4,000 robotic floats to track ocean heat, sea-level rise, and circulation patterns.

Additionally, more than 1,000 Voluntary Observing Ships contribute real-time meteorological data, enhancing forecasts and advancing climate research. However, participation in these programs is declining, and urgent action is needed to reverse this trend and close critical gaps in ocean monitoring.

Marine Forecasting and Early Warnings: Preventing Maritime Disasters

Adverse weather conditions contribute to approximately 30% of maritime incidents. Reliable forecasts and early warnings enable ships to optimize their routes, avoid extreme weather, and improve fuel efficiency. The International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) mandates the provision of accurate maritime safety information. To meet this demand, the WMO collaborates with the International Maritime Organization to provide global meteorological and warning services.

The WMO Integrated Prediction and Processing System (WIPPS) enhances maritime resilience through improved forecasting of tropical cyclones, global wave and storm surges, and emergency response services. Furthermore, the United Nations Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative plays a crucial role in developing marine safety services.

Climate Change and the Ocean: A Rising Crisis

The ocean absorbs more than 90% of the excess heat generated by human activities. Between 2023 and 2024, the heat content in the upper 2000 meters of the ocean increased by 16 zettajoules—equivalent to 140 times the world’s total electricity generation. This alarming trend exacerbates extreme weather events, fuels rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones, and increases coastal flooding risks.

Rising ocean temperatures also contribute to marine heatwaves and coral bleaching, causing billions of dollars in economic losses. Additionally, climate-driven droughts have disrupted major shipping routes, such as the Panama Canal, highlighting vulnerabilities in global trade networks. The decline of Arctic sea ice has opened new potential shipping lanes, but navigating hazardous polar waters remains a significant challenge.

Decarbonization: A Necessity for the Ocean Economy

Marine industries contribute approximately 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Decarbonizing the ocean economy is critical to mitigating climate change. Ship routing services, traditionally focused on reducing operational costs, must now prioritize minimizing carbon footprints. The WMO’s Global Greenhouse Gas Watch (G3W) and the Ocean Carbon Plan, developed in collaboration with the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS), are instrumental in collecting and analyzing ocean carbon data.

The UN Ocean Forum launched several initiatives, including a renewed Ocean Trade Database to analyze industry trends, a proposed UN task force on seaweed development, and an evidence-based project for ocean climate action.

Looking Ahead: The UN Ocean Conference 2025

The forum’s discussions set the stage for the upcoming UN Ocean Conference 2025, scheduled to take place in Nice, France, from June 9-13. This conference will further explore strategies to balance economic growth with ocean sustainability. The global community must act decisively to ensure the ocean economy continues to thrive without compromising marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of millions worldwide.

A Shared Responsibility

The ocean connects us all, and its sustainability is a shared responsibility. By investing in meteorological services, strengthening ocean observations, and advancing climate policies, we can chart a course toward a resilient and thriving ocean economy. The decisions made today will determine the health of our oceans and the future prosperity of generations to come.