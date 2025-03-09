Left Menu

Queensland Faces Widespread Power Outages After Cyclone Alfred's Wrath

Ex-tropical cyclone Alfred caused severe power outages affecting hundreds of thousands in Queensland, Australia, with the Gold Coast bearing the brunt. The storm brought heavy winds and rains, triggering flood warnings. Authorities remain on alert for further impacts as the weather system progresses inland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 05:06 IST
Ex-tropical cyclone Alfred wreaked havoc across Queensland on Sunday, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. The Gold Coast suffered the worst impact, as more than 112,000 residents faced outages, according to Energex.

The cyclone, which transitioned to a tropical low on Saturday, has already led to extensive preparations by residents and caught the attention of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who highlighted the seriousness of the situation in both Queensland and New South Wales, citing flash flooding and damaging winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned of ongoing heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding affecting regions such as Brisbane, Ipswitch, and the Sunshine Coast. Despite reopening, Brisbane Airport cautioned travelers about potential weather-related disruptions while a tragic accident in New South Wales highlighted the storm's deadly impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

