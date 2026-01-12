SAWS Issues Orange Level 9 and 6 Warnings as Heavy Rainfall Threatens

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued Orange Level 9 and Orange Level 6 warnings for disruptive rainfall expected to affect parts of the country from Monday into Tuesday, raising serious concerns about flooding, infrastructure damage and risks to life.

According to SAWS, the warnings apply primarily to the eastern regions of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, with the extreme north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal expected to be impacted on Tuesday. The severe weather is being driven by a persistent low-pressure system currently positioned over the north-eastern parts of South Africa, which is drawing in large volumes of moisture and producing sustained heavy rainfall.

High risk of flooding under Orange Level 6 warning

The Orange Level 6 warning signals a high likelihood of disruptive rainfall with potentially serious impacts. SAWS has warned that communities in affected areas may experience flooding of roads and settlements, making travel dangerous and increasing the risk of damage to homes and property.

Fast-flowing rivers, streams and stormwater channels pose a particular danger during this period, as even shallow water can become hazardous. Flooded roadways may lead to major traffic disruptions, with some routes potentially becoming impassable or closed for safety reasons. Emergency services may also experience delays in reaching affected communities due to flooded access roads.

Severe impacts possible under Orange Level 9 warning

The Orange Level 9 warning, which indicates a medium likelihood but severe impact event, presents an even more serious scenario. SAWS has cautioned that this level of warning is associated with widespread and dangerous flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Potential impacts include the closure of major roads and bridges, significant damage to infrastructure, and flooding of residential areas and informal settlements. There is also an increased risk of injuries and loss of life, especially where water levels rise rapidly or where communities are located near rivers and drainage systems.

Safety precautions urged for residents

SAWS has urged residents in the affected regions to take immediate precautions to reduce risks to life, property and livelihoods. Communities are advised to avoid flooded roads, rivers and streams at all times, as flowing water can easily sweep vehicles and pedestrians away.

Residents should secure their property, move valuables and livestock to higher ground where possible, and postpone outdoor activities, particularly in areas known to be vulnerable to flooding. During periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms, people are strongly encouraged to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and follow guidance issued by local authorities and disaster management teams.

Preparedness and community support essential

The weather service has also highlighted the importance of community preparedness during this period of severe weather. Residents are encouraged to check on vulnerable family members, neighbours, the elderly and people with disabilities, and to assist where possible.

Households should prepare for potential evacuation by identifying safe locations, keeping essential items such as medication, documents and emergency supplies ready, and remaining alert to instructions from emergency services.

Stay informed as conditions evolve

SAWS has urged the public to remain vigilant by regularly monitoring official weather updates and warnings through radio, television and verified social media platforms. As weather conditions may change rapidly, staying informed will be critical in ensuring timely responses to emerging risks.

The weather service has confirmed that it will continue to closely monitor the low-pressure system and will issue further updates as new information becomes available.

Residents in affected areas are reminded that early action and adherence to safety guidance can significantly reduce the impacts of severe weather events.