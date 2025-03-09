Left Menu

DLF DCCDL's Rs 6,000 Crore Green Realty Boom in Gurugram

DLF's rental arm, DCCDL, plans a Rs 6,000 crore investment in Gurugram for 75 lakh sq ft of premium office and retail spaces, tapping demand for sustainable properties. The firm targets both commercial and retail expansion, driven by global corporations and India's growing middle class.

DLF's rental unit, DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), is set to inject approximately Rs 6,000 crore into Gurugram's commercial real estate market. The investment will create about 75 lakh square feet of green office and retail spaces, spotlighting sustainability.

The joint venture between DLF and Singapore's GIC launched 5.5 million square feet of Grade A plus office projects within 'DLF Downtown, Gurugram'. Retail expansion is also underway with the massive DLF Mall of India, Gurugram redevelopment.

Despite spokespersons remaining tight-lipped, DCCDL's extensive portfolio and market interest signal a robust future. Notably, DLF reports an impressive 10% increase in rental income, affirming demand in India's dynamic commercial sector.

