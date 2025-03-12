Future City: Pioneering Sustainable Urban Development in Telangana

On Wednesday, Telangana's Governor Jishnu Dev Varma announced ambitious plans to revolutionize urban living and economic growth through the Future City project and more. Speaking at the state legislature's budget session amidst opposition protests, the Governor detailed the transformative projects, including Hyderabad metro expansion and Musi river rejuvenation.

The 'Future City,' envisioned as India's first net-zero city, promises sustainable and economic vibrancy, spanning 765 sq km near Hyderabad. The initiative integrates smart urban infrastructure and industrial development, overseen by the Future City Development Authority, ensuring the project's seamless execution and boosting Telangana's global investment appeal.

Despite opposition claims of misinformation, Governor Varma emphasized the state's clean energy initiatives and pro-farmer policies, highlighting Telangana's progress as a paddy producer. The Governor's speech was challenged by political figures, yet it underscored the government's commitment to future-forward development and inclusive governance.

