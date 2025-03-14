Explosion Rocks Denver Retirement Home, Displaces Residents

An explosion and transformer fire at an assisted-living facility in Denver have resulted in ten hospitalizations and displaced numerous residents, officials reported. Firefighters effectively controlled the blaze at the Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus on Wednesday, as per a statement from the Denver Fire Department.

Although initial reports suggest the injuries were minor, further details remain unavailable, according to department spokesperson Captain Luis Cedillo. The incident forced the evacuation of 87 residents, leaving the facility boarded up and inaccessible for the foreseeable future, except for the retrieval of personal items from safe apartments.

A preliminary investigation attributes the explosion to a power line accidentally being struck during construction work. Resident Barbara Hinchey recounted hearing a 'boom' followed by the fire alarm. Meanwhile, the American Red Cross of Colorado has been assisting displaced residents in finding temporary accommodations.

(With inputs from agencies.)