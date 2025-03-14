Brigade Enterprises Eyes Rs 2,700 Crore from New Bangalore Project
Brigade Enterprises has launched 'Brigade Eternia', a residential project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, aiming for Rs 2,700 crore in revenue. The project features 1,124 units spread over 14.65 acres, to be completed by March 2030. The area is seen as a potential growth market.
Brigade Enterprises has set ambitious goals for their latest venture in Bengaluru, a new housing project expected to bring in Rs 2,700 crore. The project, named 'Brigade Eternia', was announced in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Situated in the up-and-coming Yelahanka area of North Bangalore, the development will cover 14.65 acres and include 1,124 residential units. The total built-up area is projected to be about 20 lakh square feet, with completion aimed for March 31, 2030.
Managing Director Pavitra Shankar highlighted Yelahanka's emerging status as a vibrant micro-market for growth. Despite a recent 9% drop in housing sales, Brigade Group remains optimistic about the region's long-term potential.
