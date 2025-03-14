Brigade Enterprises Eyes Rs 2,700 Crore from New Bangalore Project

Brigade Enterprises has set ambitious goals for their latest venture in Bengaluru, a new housing project expected to bring in Rs 2,700 crore. The project, named 'Brigade Eternia', was announced in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Situated in the up-and-coming Yelahanka area of North Bangalore, the development will cover 14.65 acres and include 1,124 residential units. The total built-up area is projected to be about 20 lakh square feet, with completion aimed for March 31, 2030.

Managing Director Pavitra Shankar highlighted Yelahanka's emerging status as a vibrant micro-market for growth. Despite a recent 9% drop in housing sales, Brigade Group remains optimistic about the region's long-term potential.

