Homeward Bound: NASA's Unstoppable Astronauts Prepare to Return

Two NASA astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, are set to return to Earth after nine months in space. A new crew has launched to the International Space Station, enabling Wilmore and Williams to head back home. Their extended mission has gained international attention, including political involvement.

Updated: 15-03-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 08:28 IST
NASA's astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, are finally set to depart from the International Space Station (ISS) after a notably prolonged nine-month mission. Relief arrived courtesy of SpaceX, launching a new crew on Friday to facilitate the astronauts' long-awaited journey back to Earth.

The transition plan is meticulously orchestrated: Wilmore and Williams will acquaint the newcomers with essential systems and operations aboard the ISS before their undocking scheduled for next week. Weather permitting, the pair will splash down near Florida, marking the end of an unexpectedly extended stint.

Their mission, initially impeded by multiple technical complications, drew significant political attention, compounded by President Trump's involvement earlier this year. Meanwhile, Wilmore and Williams have remained steadfast in their support of NASA's decisions amid what has become a global spectacle in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

