Delhi Takes Charge: Rohtak Road's Revamp Underway

Delhi's Rohtak Road, a vital link to Haryana, is undergoing much-awaited redevelopment. Following numerous local complaints, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma oversees the drainage project, ensuring swift approvals and quality control. The NHAI will construct the road while emphasizing minimal disruptions and long-lasting infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:04 IST
The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Parvesh Verma, inspected the ongoing drainage construction at Rohtak Road to assess progress. This road is a crucial corridor linking Haryana and Delhi, yet its poor state has sparked numerous complaints, according to an official PWD statement.

Recently, the Delhi government entrusted the task of constructing the 18-kilometer stretch from Peeragarhi Chowk to Tikri Border to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The PWD will manage drainage work, while NHAI handles construction. The redevelopment includes necessary drainage work, priced at Rs 115 crore, and is set for a 14-month completion.

With its proximity to Delhi Metro stations and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) pipelines, essential approvals are needed. Minister Verma urged officials to expedite this to prevent cost surges and delays. Addressing the neglected condition of Rohtak Road, Verma pledged high-quality, pollution-reducing roads, stressing contractor accountability for subpar work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

