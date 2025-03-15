Himachal's High Alert: Avalanches and Adverse Weather
An avalanche alert has been issued for high-altitude areas in Himachal Pradesh, with a wet spell expected till Thursday. The state has seen snowfall disrupting lives in Chamba and other regions, leading to emergency measures for patient transport. Heavy rains and storms continue to affect the area.
The Met office has issued an avalanche alert for certain high-altitude areas in Himachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours, anticipating a wet spell to last until Thursday, excluding Tuesday.
The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment in Chandigarh sounded an orange alert on Saturday, forecasting potential avalanches in the high-altitude districts of Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti within the next day.
Snowfall has posed challenges for tribals in Pangi valley, with inaccessible roads forcing the sick to be carried on palanquins. Heavy rains have hit various parts of the state, while thunderstorms and hailstorms added to the weather woes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
