IAEA Strengthens Partnership with Niger in Nuclear Technology for Sustainable Development

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), visited Niger this week, holding strategic discussions with Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine and senior government officials on expanding cooperation through peaceful nuclear technology. The talks focused on key development sectors such as mining, water resource management, sustainable energy, and cancer care.

Supporting Sustainable Uranium Mining

During the two-day official visit, Director General Grossi engaged with Minister of Foreign Affairs Yaou Sangaré Bakary, Minister of Mines Ousmane Abarchi, and Minister of Energy Haoua Amadou. The discussions emphasized Niger’s significant uranium mining industry, a primary economic driver for the country. Niger ranks among the world's top uranium producers, and Mr. Grossi’s visit to major uranium mines, including Compagnie Minière d’Akouta (COMINAK) and Société des Mines de l’Aïr (SOMAIR), highlighted the potential for nuclear technologies to improve mining sustainability and economic benefit.

Landmark Agreement on Water Resource Management

A key outcome of the visit was a landmark agreement signed between Mr. Grossi and Niger’s Minister of Hydraulics, Sanitation, and Environment, Maizama Abdoulaye. Witnessed by Han Fraeters, World Bank Country Manager for Niger, the agreement establishes an integrated water resource management platform, funded by the World Bank, which will employ isotope hydrology—a nuclear-based technique—to enhance water planning, policies, and investments.

Niger, positioned in the Sahel region, faces severe water scarcity challenges due to its arid climate, rapid population growth, and limited infrastructure. The new initiative includes the establishment of a national water quality laboratory and modernization of seven existing labs. The IAEA's Global Water Analysis Laboratory Network (GloWAL) initiative, introduced at the 2023 UN Water Conference, forms the basis for this expanded cooperation.

Expanding Cancer Care Facilities

Further enhancing healthcare infrastructure, Mr. Grossi visited Niger's National Cancer Care Centre in Niamey, accompanied by Minister of Public Health, Population and Social Affairs, Garba Hakimi. This facility, established with IAEA support under the Rays of Hope Initiative, represents Niger’s commitment to improving cancer treatment and diagnosis services.

“Niger was among the first countries supported under Rays of Hope and is now expanding cancer care with a new radiotherapy centre planned for the Zinder region,” noted Mr. Grossi. The IAEA has been instrumental in adding a new radiotherapy bunker and medical linear accelerator, increasing the capacity to treat more cancer patients effectively.

This collaborative visit signifies strengthened ties between Niger and the IAEA, promoting nuclear technology's peaceful applications to foster sustainable development, enhance health services, and improve resource management across the country.