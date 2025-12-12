IAEA mission reviews and strengthens Bangladesh’s nuclear security framework

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts has completed a 12-day International Physical Protection Advisory Service (IPPAS) mission in Bangladesh, marking an important step in strengthening the country’s nuclear security framework as it prepares to bring its first nuclear power plant into operation.

The IPPAS mission, carried out from 30 November to 11 December, was hosted by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA). An eight-member expert team conducted a comprehensive review of Bangladesh’s nuclear security regime, covering the protection of nuclear materials and facilities, security during transport, and information and computer security arrangements.

As part of the mission, the experts visited the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), located around 160 kilometres northwest of Dhaka. The facility, which is currently under construction, will be Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant. It will house two VVER-1200 reactor units, each with a capacity of 1200 megawatts, and is expected to contribute a combined 2400 MW(e) to the national electricity grid when commercial operations begin in 2026 and 2027.

The team also visited the TRIGA MARK-II research reactor at the Atomic Energy Research Establishment (AERE), operated by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC). The research reactor supports scientific work in physics, biology and engineering, and plays an important role in training and research capacity development in the nuclear field.

This was the second IPPAS mission requested by Bangladesh, following an initial mission in 2009. Bangladesh is a State Party to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material (CPPNM) and its Amendment, and has also expressed its political commitment to the IAEA Code of Conduct on the Safety and Security of Radioactive Sources.

The mission was led by Richard Peake, Superintending Inspector for Nuclear Security at the United Kingdom’s Office for Nuclear Regulation. The team included nuclear security experts from Australia, the Czech Republic, France, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Russian Federation and the United States, as well as an IAEA staff member.

During the mission, the team held extensive discussions with officials from the Ministry of Science and Technology, BAERA, BAEC, AERE, the Nuclear Security and Physical Protection System Cell, and the Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited. These exchanges focused on regulatory oversight, operational practices, coordination between institutions and long-term sustainability of the nuclear security system.

The experts noted a strong level of commitment and openness among national authorities and facility operators to further enhance nuclear security. They also observed that some elements of the regulatory framework are still in the early stages of implementation, highlighting the importance of continued capacity building and workforce development to ensure a sustainable and effective nuclear security regime.

In addition, the team identified several good practices that could serve as useful examples for other IAEA Member States, contributing to broader improvements in global nuclear security.

“The experts visited the country’s critical nuclear infrastructure and witnessed the national stakeholders’ commitment to improving nuclear security,” said Elena Buglova, Director of the IAEA’s Division of Nuclear Security. “The findings of the IPPAS mission will help Bangladesh further enhance its nuclear security.”

BAERA Chairman Mahmudul Hasan and Dr Satyajit Ghose, NuRID Project Director at BAERA, welcomed the mission’s conclusions and emphasised the importance of fully considering the recommendations and suggestions provided by the experts.

“We believe that the results of the IPPAS mission will be extremely valuable in enhancing and strengthening the country’s nuclear security regime,” they said, adding that Bangladesh will continue to work closely with relevant ministries and agencies to implement improvements based on the mission’s findings.