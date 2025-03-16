Historic Loan Agreement Paves Way for Amaravati's Development
Andhra Pradesh's Capital Region Development Authority and HUDCO have signed a significant Rs 11,000 crore loan agreement for building the greenfield capital city of Amaravati. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu witnessed the signing, which received prior approval at a HUDCO board meeting in Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move, Andhra Pradesh's Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and HUDCO formalized a Rs 11,000 crore loan agreement for Amaravati's development. The deal was inked on Sunday, witnessed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his Undavalli residence in the Guntur district.
The agreement signifies a major step forward in the construction of the state's greenfield capital city. A press release noted that HUDCO will provide much-needed financial support to realize Amaravati's urban development vision.
This strategic collaboration follows a pivotal decision from a HUDCO board meeting in Mumbai on January 22, which sanctioned the loan. Municipal Minister P Narayana, HUDCO CMD Sanjay Kulshrestha, and other officials attended the signing event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chandrababu Naidu meets central ministers, seeks approval for land grabbing prohibition bill
Delimitation separate from population management: Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu unveils 'Prapancha Charitra' book in Visakhapatnam
Chandrababu Naidu Champions Swachh Andhra and Reforms amid Political Critique
Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for a Cleaner, Progressive Andhra Pradesh