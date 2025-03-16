Twisters and Dust Storms Wreak Havoc Across Multiple States

States across the Midwest and South are grappling with the aftermath of severe weather, with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado watch for parts of West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The deadly storms have claimed at least 34 lives across six states since Friday, creating widespread devastation and leaving over 150,000 people without power.

Missouri has reported the highest death toll, with 12 fatalities documented across five counties, as announced by the state's highway patrol. In Butler County, director of emergency management Robbie Myers revealed that a mobile home park, multiple homes, a church, and a grocery store were among the structures destroyed. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves reported additional fatalities and widespread damage in his state.

Further casualties include eight dead following a massive car crash caused by a dust storm in Kansas and multiple fatalities in Texas due to similar conditions. Overall, 26 tornadoes reportedly struck across several states, exacerbating the widespread impact of this powerful storm system.

(With inputs from agencies.)