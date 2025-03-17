Argentines Unite in Prayer for Pope Francis' Recovery

Thousands of Argentines converged at the Basilica of Our Lady of Lujan, near Buenos Aires, to pray for Pope Francis' recovery. The pontiff has been hospitalized for pneumonia for over a month.

Catholics from various neighborhoods, accompanied by drums and flags, demonstrated their support, reflecting on Francis' teachings of compassion and inclusivity.

Recent Vatican reports indicate improvements in the pope's health, and a released photo shows him breathing unassisted. Despite challenges, the 88-year-old pontiff's influence remains strong, especially for his progressive views on key social issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)