Argentines Unite in Prayer for Pope Francis' Recovery
Thousands of Argentines gathered at the Basilica of Our Lady of Lujan to pray for Pope Francis' recovery from pneumonia. The pope, hospitalized for over a month, was shown breathing unassisted in a recent Vatican photo. His progressive stance on church issues has made him a beloved figure.
Catholics from various neighborhoods, accompanied by drums and flags, demonstrated their support, reflecting on Francis' teachings of compassion and inclusivity.
Recent Vatican reports indicate improvements in the pope's health, and a released photo shows him breathing unassisted. Despite challenges, the 88-year-old pontiff's influence remains strong, especially for his progressive views on key social issues.
