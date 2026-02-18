Left Menu

Feast Turns Fatal: Man Shot Dead in Cuttack Gathering

A close-range shooting during a feast in Cuttack's Press Colony resulted in the death of Soumyaranjan Jena. The incident occurred among a group of youth, with Jena sustaining a lethal chest wound. Police are interrogating a suspect and investigating the motive behind the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:24 IST
A fatal shooting at a gathering in Cuttack's Press Colony claimed the life of Soumyaranjan Jena on Wednesday, police reported. The gathering turned tragic when Jena was shot at close range, suffering a deadly injury to the chest.

Attendees rushed Jena to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where medical officials declared him brought dead. Authorities are currently holding a suspect for interrogation as they try to determine the motive behind this shocking act of violence.

Cuttack ACP Ashok Giri confirmed that investigations are ongoing and expressed confidence that details surrounding the murder will soon come to light.

(With inputs from agencies.)

