Kim Jong Un Declares Economic Success Amidst Political Gathering in North Korea

In a recent address during the Ninth Party Congress, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un announced the nation's economic recovery and lauded significant achievements made over the past five years. According to state media KCNA, Kim emphasized the nation's progress in various sectors, including politics, economy, defense, and diplomacy, underscoring enhanced self-reliance.

The congress, North Korea's largest political event held every five years, witnessed the participation of 5,000 ruling Workers' Party members. The event serves as a platform to review past performance, set new policy goals, and potentially instigate leadership changes.

Kim Jong Un highlighted a "big change" in North Korea's relations with the outside world and its influence on the global geopolitical landscape, further elaborating on plans and goals for diverse sectors set for the next five years.

