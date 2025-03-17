Left Menu

ISRO Announces Chandrayaan-5: A Bold Leap in Lunar Exploration

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed the Chandrayaan-5 mission, aiming to carry a 250 kg rover to study the Moon's surface. Following the successes of Chandrayaan-1, -2, and -3, Chandrayaan-5, in collaboration with Japan, marks a significant advancement in India's lunar exploration efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 09:11 IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially announced the approval of the ambitious Chandrayaan-5 mission, which is set to carry a 250 kg rover to analyze the Moon's surface, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed. This confirmation came during an event where Narayanan was honored for his new role as the Chairman of the Bengaluru-based agency.

Chandrayaan-5 aims to build on the successes of previous missions, such as Chandrayaan-1, which conducted comprehensive mapping of the Moon in 2008, and Chandrayaan-3, which accomplished a historic soft landing on the Moon's South Pole in 2023. In an exciting development, the mission will involve collaboration with Japan, marking an international partnership in lunar exploration.

In addition to Chandrayaan-5, Narayanan highlighted ISRO's future aspirations, including the Gaganyaan mission, and ambitious plans to establish India's very own space station, dubbed the Bharatiya Space Station. These projects underscore India's burgeoning role in global space exploration.

