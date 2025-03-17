Left Menu

India's Renewable Ambition: Aligning Economic Growth with Climate Commitments

Helen Clarkson of the Climate Group praises India's efforts to balance economic growth with climate commitments through ambitious renewable energy targets. However, she urges India to advance its net-zero goal from 2070 to align with global leaders. Financial barriers and misinformation campaigns remain significant challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is increasingly recognizing that economic advancement need not be tied to high carbon emissions, as evidenced by its ambitious solar initiatives and 2030 renewable energy goals, according to Helen Clarkson, CEO of the international non-profit Climate Group.

Speaking with PTI, Clarkson emphasized the need for India to increase its climate ambition and align its 2070 net-zero emissions target with global standards. She highlighted the success of India's National Solar Mission and urged for a stronger alignment with the Paris Agreement's objectives.

Clarkson noted the significant obstacles posed by financial constraints and misinformation campaigns funded by fossil fuel interests. She called for increased climate finance accessibility, especially for developing regions, and urged governments to make more aggressive policy choices to combat climate change effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

