Astronaut Crew Swap: Aboard the SpaceX Capsule
Science Group is urging changes on Ricardo's board after its recent proposal was dismissed. Meanwhile, a NASA crew-swap mission successfully transported new astronauts to the International Space Station, allowing current crew members Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to return to Earth after nine months aboard the ISS.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:26 IST
The Science Group has taken another step in its ongoing effort to influence changes on Ricardo's board, expressing discontent over the firm's lack of receptivity towards proposed leadership changes.
Meanwhile, a significant milestone was reached in space exploration as four new astronauts arrived at the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX capsule.
This development comes as part of NASA's latest crew-swap mission, a critical operation that allows seasoned astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to return home after a nine-month tenure on the orbiting laboratory.
