Himachal Pradesh Braces for Extended Wet Spell Amid Varied Weather Conditions

Isolated areas in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh were blanketed in light snowfall, while torrential rain drenched the lower and middle hills on Monday, as reported by the local Met office.

The forecast predicts a wet spell to persist until Friday, save for a dry Tuesday. Kalpa, having received 17.9 cm of snow, tops the list, followed by Sangla with 8.6 cm, and Gondla with 1 cm since Sunday evening. Thunderstorms have also swept through several regions, including Shimla and Bhuntar.

Visibility in Mandi district was constricted to mere 800 meters due to shallow fog, while gusty winds lashed Seobagh and Neri. Meanwhile, Keylong shivered at -5.1°C, making it the coldest in the state, whereas Dhaulakuan basked at 27.7°C.

