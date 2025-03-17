Left Menu

Stray Dogs and Newborn Incidents Spark Debate in Madhya Pradesh

Recent videos showing stray dogs with newborns' bodies have sparked intense debate in Madhya Pradesh. Authorities and NGOs are calling for campaigns to control the canine population, citing potential links to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and a lack of food. Efforts to manage the issue are ongoing.

In recent days, viral videos capturing stray dogs carrying the bodies of newborns in Madhya Pradesh have ignited a debate over canine population control. This concern has been heightened by claims that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has inadvertently reduced food availability for these animals, leading to increased aggression.

The state's canine population stands at an estimated 47.36 lakh, drawing attention to the urgent need for effective measures. Authorities, including the Animal Welfare Board of India, emphasize the importance of animal birth control guidelines, while advocating for the formation of dedicated NGOs and vet teams to address the ongoing issue.

Reports of similar incidents in various districts highlight the complexity of the crisis, prompting local officials and animal activists to work collaboratively on solutions. The debate stresses the necessity of balancing urban cleanliness initiatives with humane management strategies for stray animals to prevent future tragedies.

