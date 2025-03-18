Health Sector Challenges: Legal Shields, Funding Shortages, and New Innovations

The evolving health sector faces multiple challenges and innovations this week. Bayer has expressed its support for a pending law in Georgia aimed at shielding the company from glyphosate-related litigation. The legal development is seen as significant for Bayer, with hopes it could inspire similar measures across other U.S. states.

Meanwhile, the WHO has raised alarms in Afghanistan as funding shortages threaten to shutter 80% of its essential health services. Without urgent financial intervention, hundreds of health facilities may face closure by June, exacerbating the country's healthcare crisis.

On a more positive note, AstraZeneca is making significant strides in cancer therapy by acquiring Belgian biotech firm EsoBiotec for $1 billion. This move is expected to accelerate the development of transformative cell therapy treatments, significantly reducing the time required for patient applications.

