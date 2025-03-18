Left Menu

Avalanche Vulnerability: Himachal and Uttarakhand Under Threat

An analysis of 11 districts in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand reveals a significant vulnerability to avalanches, attributed to climate change and human activities. Researchers propose the 'CAVI' score to evaluate risk levels, with Lahaul and Spiti being the most susceptible. The study emphasizes the impact of socio-economic and meteorological factors.

Updated: 18-03-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:40 IST
Avalanche Vulnerability: Himachal and Uttarakhand Under Threat
A recent study highlights that Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh bear the highest vulnerability to avalanches, while Chamoli holds the same status in Uttarakhand. The study examines 11 districts across these regions, factoring in climate change, complex terrains, and increased human activities as contributing elements to this rising threat.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research introduced the 'CAVI' score or 'combined avalanche vulnerability index'. This framework effectively assesses avalanche risk by analyzing exposure, sensitivity, and adaptive capacity. The study, published in the journal Environment, Development and Sustainability, reveals that Lahaul and Spiti rank highest in exposure, while Shimla is the most sensitive district.

Socio-economic indicators like literacy rates, hospital access, and infrastructure play critical roles in determining adaptive capacity. The researchers underscored the compounded risk due to infrastructure developments such as roads and tunnels. Avalanches disrupt transport, damage infrastructure, and claim approximately 30-40 lives annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

