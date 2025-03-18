Delhi Tops List of World's Most Polluted Megacities
Delhi continued to be India's most polluted megacity during winter 2024-25, with PM2.5 levels averaging 175 micrograms per cubic metre. Though pollution levels decreased compared to the previous year, Delhi still led significantly, followed by Kolkata. Other cities, including Mumbai and Bengaluru, showed improved air quality.
- Country:
- India
Delhi has once again emerged as the most polluted megacity in India during the winter months of 2024-25. According to a report released by the Centre for Science and Environment, the capital recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 175 micrograms per cubic metre, a figure significantly higher than other cities.
Despite this high level, the analysis hints at a marginal improvement compared to the previous winter's 189 micrograms per cubic metre, indicating a slight dip in Delhi's pollution. Kolkata trailed as the second-most polluted city, with PM2.5 levels at 65 micrograms per cubic metre.
While reductions in PM2.5 levels were observed in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata compared to last year, Chennai and Hyderabad continued to maintain their previous pollution levels. Notable averages for the winter were recorded at 52 micrograms in Hyderabad, 50 in Mumbai, 37 in Bengaluru, and 36 in Chennai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
