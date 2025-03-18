Turmoil in Antarctica: Allegations and Psychological Evaluation at SANAE IV Base

A South African research team's member in Antarctica is under psychological evaluation after allegedly assaulting and harassing colleagues at the remote SANAE IV base. Government officials confirmed the incidents, which have raised alarms among team members due to the remote and isolated conditions of the base.

According to a report by South Africa's Sunday Times, a team member's email to authorities described the escalating behavior and expressed fears over personal safety. The South African Ministry of Environment intervened remotely to counsel the team and manage the situation, while investigations into the allegations continue.

The isolated research base in Queen Maud Land is manned by a nine-member team including scientists and engineers, facing hostile winters. Previous reports cited stress-related incidents at other research sites, highlighting the psychological toll of prolonged isolation in extreme environments.

