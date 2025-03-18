Funding Woes: IOM Forced to Reduce Global Projects

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on Tuesday that it is facing unprecedented budget cuts due to a steep decline in donor funding. This financial setback is compelling the organization to drastically scale back or completely shut down projects worldwide.

The Geneva-based agency highlighted that this year's funding is expected to drop by a staggering 30%, mainly due to a reduction in projects funded by the United States. This substantial budget cut is poised to adversely affect migrants globally and will also have serious implications for over 6,000 staff members.

According to a statement from the IOM, these financial adjustments will necessitate scaling back or terminating projects globally, resulting in a 20% reduction in headquarters staffing, which translates to over 250 jobs being affected. This structural realignment marks one of the agency's most significant cutbacks in recent history.

(With inputs from agencies.)