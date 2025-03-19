Left Menu

Mumbai's Unauthorised Constructions Under Scrutiny as Committee Launches Probe

A committee led by a retired judge will investigate unauthorized constructions in Mumbai's municipal areas. This development comes after complaints about widespread encroachments by land mafias and alleged involvement of corrupt officials. The Maharashtra state government has vowed to take serious action based on the committee's findings.

The Maharashtra state government has announced the formation of a committee led by a retired judge to probe unauthorized constructions within Mumbai municipal areas, as confirmed by State Industries Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday.

The decision follows continual complaints from residents and legislators about extensive land encroachments by mafia groups and the purported complicity of corrupt officials.

Minister Samant and other officials stressed that stringent actions will follow the committee's findings, targeting those found culpable in facilitating or neglecting these illegal practices.

