India-Australia Initiative Boosts Global Disaster Resilience

Deakin University has strengthened global disaster resilience through a partnership with the Australian High Commission and the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management, launching the India-Australia Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management.

At a high-level roundtable titled 'Resilient Communities, Stronger Nations,' experts discussed the critical need for policy innovation, technology integration, and leadership development in disaster management. The initiative aims to serve as a research hub and policy advisory center to improve disaster preparedness through scientific expertise and local knowledge.

Key figures at the event included Deputy Head of Mission Nick McCaffrey, Home Affairs Minister-Counsellor Steve Biddle, and CHL Director Associate Professor Mary Ana McGlasson, each highlighting the importance of international collaboration to enhance resilience in the face of increasing disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)