India-Australia Initiative Boosts Global Disaster Resilience

Deakin University, in partnership with the Australian High Commission and the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management, is enhancing disaster resilience through the establishment of the India-Australia Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management. The initiative focuses on policy innovation, technology integration, and leadership development to bolster disaster preparedness and response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Deakin University has strengthened global disaster resilience through a partnership with the Australian High Commission and the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management, launching the India-Australia Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management.

At a high-level roundtable titled 'Resilient Communities, Stronger Nations,' experts discussed the critical need for policy innovation, technology integration, and leadership development in disaster management. The initiative aims to serve as a research hub and policy advisory center to improve disaster preparedness through scientific expertise and local knowledge.

Key figures at the event included Deputy Head of Mission Nick McCaffrey, Home Affairs Minister-Counsellor Steve Biddle, and CHL Director Associate Professor Mary Ana McGlasson, each highlighting the importance of international collaboration to enhance resilience in the face of increasing disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

