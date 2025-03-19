Behind the Scenes: India's Astronauts Prepare for Gaganyaan Mission

The Indian government has decided to keep the four astronauts selected for the country's ambitious Gaganyaan mission away from public attention to ensure they remain free from distractions during their critical training period.

During a session in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted that excessive media exposure could detract from the astronauts' preparations, which is why their profiles have been maintained discreetly. The mission involves a team of select astronauts, including Group Captain Shukla.

Notably, Group Captain Shukla will not only be part of Gaganyaan but will also join an international team traveling to the International Space Station (ISS), making his name slightly more recognized.

