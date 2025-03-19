Left Menu

Strategic Partnership Boosts Affordable Housing in Maharashtra

IIFL Home Finance Ltd. partners with Maharashtra Housing Development Corporation to promote affordable housing in Maharashtra, signing an MoU aimed at accelerating the sale of 3,000 homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0. This alliance supports affordable housing and financial inclusion, aiming for economic growth in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IIFL Home Finance Ltd. has joined forces with Maharashtra Housing Development Corporation (MHDC) to advance affordable housing initiatives in the state. The newly established partnership, solidified through a Memorandum of Understanding, targets the expedited sale of approximately 3,000 tenements under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0 scheme.

With a commitment to 'Housing for All,' the collaboration combines MHDC's project development with IIFL's financial expertise to make homeownership accessible to Economically Weaker Sections and Lower Income Groups in Maharashtra. Monu Ratra, CEO of IIFL Home Finance, emphasized the partnership's potential to revolutionize affordable housing and foster economic prosperity in the region.

The cooperation reflects a significant stride toward broadening financial inclusion. By integrating services, the firms aim to simplify home buying and community building, thus contributing significantly to Maharashtra's socio-economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

