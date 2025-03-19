Strategic Partnership Boosts Affordable Housing in Maharashtra

IIFL Home Finance Ltd. has joined forces with Maharashtra Housing Development Corporation (MHDC) to advance affordable housing initiatives in the state. The newly established partnership, solidified through a Memorandum of Understanding, targets the expedited sale of approximately 3,000 tenements under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0 scheme.

With a commitment to 'Housing for All,' the collaboration combines MHDC's project development with IIFL's financial expertise to make homeownership accessible to Economically Weaker Sections and Lower Income Groups in Maharashtra. Monu Ratra, CEO of IIFL Home Finance, emphasized the partnership's potential to revolutionize affordable housing and foster economic prosperity in the region.

The cooperation reflects a significant stride toward broadening financial inclusion. By integrating services, the firms aim to simplify home buying and community building, thus contributing significantly to Maharashtra's socio-economic landscape.

