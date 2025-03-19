Delhi's Waste Management Crackdown: MCD Targets Non-Compliant Generators

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is clamping down on defiant bulk waste generators, issuing show-cause notices to around 1,900 entities that have continually evaded registration on its 311 App. This population of non-compliant generators includes commercial establishments, hotels, and schools, all of which are now under the MCD's scrutiny.

On Wednesday, the MCD revealed that merely 1,075 of these bulk waste generators have complied with the registration directive on the app. In response, the MCD has directed zonal deputy commissioners to initiate action against those failing to adhere to the guidelines established under Rule 4 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Officials emphasized the ongoing opportunity for these entities to align with regulations by registering through the MCD 311 App. The department encourages cooperation from all stakeholders in cultivating a responsible approach to waste management and securing a clean, healthy environment in Delhi.

