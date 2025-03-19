Delhi's Waste Management Crackdown: MCD Targets Non-Compliant Generators
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to issue show-cause notices to around 1,900 bulk waste generators, including commercial entities and schools, who have not registered on its 311 App despite previous notices. The move aims to enforce compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is clamping down on defiant bulk waste generators, issuing show-cause notices to around 1,900 entities that have continually evaded registration on its 311 App. This population of non-compliant generators includes commercial establishments, hotels, and schools, all of which are now under the MCD's scrutiny.
On Wednesday, the MCD revealed that merely 1,075 of these bulk waste generators have complied with the registration directive on the app. In response, the MCD has directed zonal deputy commissioners to initiate action against those failing to adhere to the guidelines established under Rule 4 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.
Officials emphasized the ongoing opportunity for these entities to align with regulations by registering through the MCD 311 App. The department encourages cooperation from all stakeholders in cultivating a responsible approach to waste management and securing a clean, healthy environment in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs
We have done away with over 40,000 compliances at Centre, state level, leading to improved ease of doing business: PM Modi.
SA Strengthens Efforts to Exit FATF Grey List: Govt Engages NPOs to Enhance Compliance
Air India Grounds Simulator Trainer, Tightens Ethics Compliance
RBI governor pushes for responsible innovation, compliance by new players in regulatory space