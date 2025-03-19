Left Menu

Delhi's Waste Management Crackdown: MCD Targets Non-Compliant Generators

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to issue show-cause notices to around 1,900 bulk waste generators, including commercial entities and schools, who have not registered on its 311 App despite previous notices. The move aims to enforce compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:03 IST
Delhi's Waste Management Crackdown: MCD Targets Non-Compliant Generators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is clamping down on defiant bulk waste generators, issuing show-cause notices to around 1,900 entities that have continually evaded registration on its 311 App. This population of non-compliant generators includes commercial establishments, hotels, and schools, all of which are now under the MCD's scrutiny.

On Wednesday, the MCD revealed that merely 1,075 of these bulk waste generators have complied with the registration directive on the app. In response, the MCD has directed zonal deputy commissioners to initiate action against those failing to adhere to the guidelines established under Rule 4 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Officials emphasized the ongoing opportunity for these entities to align with regulations by registering through the MCD 311 App. The department encourages cooperation from all stakeholders in cultivating a responsible approach to waste management and securing a clean, healthy environment in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025