Tragic Accident in Bikaner: Six Family Members Killed

A horrific accident claimed the lives of six family members in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, officials reported on Thursday. The event unfolded late Wednesday night when a speeding truck overturned onto a car in Deshnok, crushing its passengers.

According to Sub-Inspector Suman Shekhawat of the Deshnok police station, the victims were residents of Nokha who had traveled to Deshnok to attend a family wedding ceremony.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by reckless driving. The community mourns the loss of the family members, highlighting a need for increased road safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)