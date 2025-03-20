Tragic Accident in Bikaner: Six Family Members Killed
A speeding truck overturned onto a car in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, killing six family members. The incident occurred in Deshnok late Wednesday night. The deceased, from Nokha, were in Deshnok for a wedding ceremony.
A horrific accident claimed the lives of six family members in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, officials reported on Thursday. The event unfolded late Wednesday night when a speeding truck overturned onto a car in Deshnok, crushing its passengers.
According to Sub-Inspector Suman Shekhawat of the Deshnok police station, the victims were residents of Nokha who had traveled to Deshnok to attend a family wedding ceremony.
Authorities are investigating the incident, which serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by reckless driving. The community mourns the loss of the family members, highlighting a need for increased road safety measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
