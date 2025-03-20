Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Bikaner: Six Family Members Killed

A speeding truck overturned onto a car in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, killing six family members. The incident occurred in Deshnok late Wednesday night. The deceased, from Nokha, were in Deshnok for a wedding ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:59 IST
Tragic Accident in Bikaner: Six Family Members Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific accident claimed the lives of six family members in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, officials reported on Thursday. The event unfolded late Wednesday night when a speeding truck overturned onto a car in Deshnok, crushing its passengers.

According to Sub-Inspector Suman Shekhawat of the Deshnok police station, the victims were residents of Nokha who had traveled to Deshnok to attend a family wedding ceremony.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by reckless driving. The community mourns the loss of the family members, highlighting a need for increased road safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025