Unlocking the Industrial Potential of Panitenga's Probiotic Power
Researchers at IIT Guwahati have studied Panitenga, a fermented food from Assam, revealing its industrial applications. They identified a bacterial strain that produces eco-friendly biosurfactants, beneficial for various industrial uses. The study highlights the fusion of traditional food practices with modern biotechnology.
In a groundbreaking study, IIT Guwahati researchers have identified industrial applications for Panitenga, a traditional Assamese fermented food. The analysis revealed the presence of a potent bacterial strain, Bacillus subtilis SMP-2, capable of producing eco-friendly biosurfactants.
These biosurfactants have wide-ranging applications, from aiding oil recovery and cleaning oil spills to being used in cosmetics. Their biodegradability and environmental safety make them a promising alternative to chemical surfactants.
The research, published in 'Food and Bioproducts Processing,' signifies a leap towards integrating traditional food knowledge with modern biotechnology, paving the way for sustainable industrial solutions.
