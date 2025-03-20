Cosmic Unveiling: Dark Energy's Changing Force and Space Missions
Recent data suggests the universe's dark energy, a force behind cosmic expansion, is diminishing over time. Simultaneously, space missions like NASA's and ESA's strive for understanding, while technological advancements in energy-efficient chips continue to evolve, though not yet widely adopted. Climate changes set new global temperature records, with significant ice loss impacting sea levels.
New evidence suggests that dark energy, the mysterious force behind the universe's accelerated expansion, has decreased over time, challenging long-held theories. This revelation stems from the extensive study of galaxies and their luminous cores using the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument at Arizona's Kitt Peak National Observatory.
Meanwhile, NASA may require Boeing's Starliner to undergo another uncrewed test flight before it can carry astronauts again. Following technical issues that prolonged a mission, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams returned to Earth via SpaceX's Dragon capsule, highlighting ongoing challenges in space exploration technology.
In other developments, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang remarked on the need for further innovations before optical chip technology, heralding energy efficiency, can be adapted for wide use. Additionally, the World Meteorological Organization reported that record temperatures in 2024 accelerated glacier melting, raising global sea levels.
