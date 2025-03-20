Unraveling the Past: New Insights into Historical Sea-Level Rise

New research has shed light on historical sea-level rise, offering scientists a better understanding of how global warming could impact Earth's quickly melting ice sheets.

The study analyzes geological data to gain insights into the rate of global sea level rise after the last ice age, around 11,700 years ago, during the Holocene period.

Drawing from borehole data from submerged peat layers in Doggerland, researchers created a unique dataset to make precise calculations. This research could inform both scientists and policymakers preparing for modern climate change effects.

