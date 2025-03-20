Left Menu

Global South Steps Up in Climate Leadership Shift

COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago emphasizes the Global South's unique position in addressing climate change. With developed countries faltering, nations like India and Brazil, despite large vulnerable populations, possess strong institutions capable of leading the charge, marking a crucial shift in global climate dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:43 IST
  • India

The Global South, led by countries like India and Brazil, is poised to take the helm in the global fight against climate change. COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago highlighted the shift in leadership during his visit to India, citing the Global North's failure to deliver on commitments.

Correa do Lago criticized developed countries, noting the United States' reluctance and Europe's defense priorities, which have hindered climate progress. He stated that the Global South, with its robust institutions and scientific expertise despite vulnerable populations, must step up with solutions.

Brazil and India are championing a 'South-to-South' agenda through groups like BRICS and BASIC. The focus is on accelerating climate action as impacts surpass expectations. COP30 aims to involve entities beyond the UN, calling for enhanced multilateralism and effective public communication on climate benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

